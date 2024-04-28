Man dies, another flown to hospital after hitting cow with side-by-side near Burley - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Stock image

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle crash that occurred Saturday at 9:08 p.m. on Old Highway 30 near 2450 east, in Cassia County.

A 48-year-old male from Jackson, Idaho and a 48-year-old male passenger from Rupert were driving northwest on Old Highway 30 in a 2023 Can-Am Defender side-by-side. The side-by-side struck a cow, the vehicle left the roadway, and overturned.

The driver was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital and the passenger succumbed to his injures on scene. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency personnel and law enforcement to investigate and clear the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.