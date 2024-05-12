Person in custody after police incident in Challis - East Idaho News

CHALLIS – One person is in custody following an incident in Challis Sunday.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office has released very little information about the incident. Numerous people driving through the area have reported seeing a SWAT team and other law enforcement agencies on the scene of an active shooter situation.

Witnesses say someone was barricaded inside a house and the road is blocked off to traffic.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to law enforcement for confirmation. We have not heard anything from authorities yet, but hope to have additional information soon.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office says the situation has been resolved without injuries. The area is now safe and open to traffic.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.