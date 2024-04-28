Local couple opens food truck to serve underserved area in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Martin Sanchez and his wife Angie Ramirez moved their family from American Falls to Pocatello last summer. They quickly discovered that the area where they now live does not have many food options in the immediate vicinity.

People residing near Constitution Park in the southwest reaches of Pocatello have to drive into the center of town to get food, Sanchez said. So he and his wife decided to remedy that, opening El Gallo Mexican Food this week.

“I enjoy cooking,” said Ramirez, the head cook on the truck. “This area doesn’t have anything, and I care about the people here — they work long hours, so they want something fast, easy and delicious especially.”

Ramirez making Mexican enchiladas. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

El Gallo, which can be found parked near the corner of 5th and Jason Avenues, is easily accessible for the people living in that area. It is situated near the Interstate 15 offramp, is walkable from nearby neighborhoods, and is open Monday to Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sanchez told EastIdahoNews.com residents have already expressed gratitude for their decision to open in their first week of operation.

While their menu features many of the popular Mexican dishes, EastIdahoNews.com asked the couple about their decision to call their enchilada plate “Mexican Enchiladas.”

As Sanchez explained, their enchiladas are made in the traditional way of Queretaro — a state in central Mexico.

Rather than being smothered in cheese and sauce, Ramirez added, El Gallo’s enchiladas are made using sauce-dipped homemade tortillas and are topped with lettuce, tomatoes and carrots.

Again looking to fill a gap in available food options, Sanchez and Ramirez open early with breakfast burritos served from 7 to 10 a.m. daily.

El Gallo’s Mexican Enchiladas | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Though their business is less than a week old, Sanchez and Ramirez are already preparing to give it a boost. Sanchez said they are looking to make their food available for order through DoorDash and Uber Eats in the near future.

Additionally, they can be scheduled to cater either public or private events.

See what is else is available at the truck or request information about catering by visiting the business Facebook page — here.