CSI student body president arrested on alleged child porn charges - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS (KIVI) — Dylan Ray was student body president and a residence advisor at the College of Southern Idaho. Channel 6 interviewed him in April for a story about a candidate’s forum. At the time, he was under investigation for allegedly sharing digital media containing Child Sexual Exploitation Material. Ray was arrested on May 7 and arraigned on May 8 in Twin Falls.

20-year-old Dylan Ray was the student body president at the College of Southern Idaho, as well as a resident advisor at Eagle View Apartments.

Now, he’s in custody in Twin Falls after an investigation ended with 15 felony charges related to alleged possession of sexually exploitive materials involving minors.

We actually interviewed Ray just last month ahead of the candidate forum hosted by the school’s student government.

We didn’t know he was actively being investigated at the time.

That began in January.

I obtained the court documents in the case that say Ray allegedly uploaded a video to Snapchat depicting an adolescent engaged in a sex act with an adult.

The social media company flagged the video, finding it contained child sexual assault material.

A tip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who forwarded the information on to the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

The affidavit details how investigators obtained search warrants over several months… to determine the identity of who was using the account — linking an IP address from the Eagle Hall student residence to phone and other internet account records.

Ray is not charged with producing videos but is accused of allegedly exchanging messages and images with other users.

Though Ray has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.