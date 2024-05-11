Kayaker OK after overturning in the Snake River - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to an overturned kayaker in the Snake River along the west side of the Idaho Falls Riverwalk Saturday around 12:44 p.m.

IFFD spokesman Eric Grossarth says the kayaker was hanging on and calling for help. A passerby immediately called 911.

IFFD arrived within minutes with two ambulances, an engine, a ladder truck and a battalion chief. An Idaho Falls Animal Control Officer was also nearby and assisted with the rescue.

The kayaker was checked out and determined to be OK. The kayak was also retrieved from the river.

IFFD encourages all people who recreate in or near the water to wear a personal floatation device. No matter how good of a swimmer you may be, life jackets save lives. Water can be colder and faster than you think.

