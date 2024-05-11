Person hospitalized following motorcycle crash - East Idaho News

HEISE – Authorities are trying to rescue someone injured in an off-roading accident near Heise Saturday.

At 3:23 p.m., Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a group of people were riding motorcycles on the Burns Creek Trail when an individual crashed and broke a leg.

Lovell did not know the name and gender of the victim, but says the injuries are not life-threatening.

Several ambulances responded.

The Sheriff’s Office is grateful to the Jefferson County Quick Response Unit, Idaho Falls ambulance crew and Bonneville County Search and Rescue for the help.