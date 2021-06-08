Police seek help after BYU-I student wakes up to man standing over her bed

REXBURG — Authorities need help identifying a man suspected of pulling the blankets off a female BYU-Idaho student’s bed and staring at her while she slept.

The incident occurred at The Cove, an off-campus student apartment complex on Second West, at around 6:50 a.m. Sunday, Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com. When the woman woke up, it startled her to see the man standing over her.

After she awoke, the suspect ran out of the woman’s room, and out of the apartment.

Anyone with information about the man is encouraged to call the Rexburg Police Department and ask to speak with Det. Kunsaitis at (208) 359-3000.