Temple Square to gradually reopen this summer

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Temple Square in Salt Lake City will gradually reopen over the next few months after its closure in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a brief summary of the phased reopening. More information can be found on the church’s announcement here.

Face masks are recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

June 14

Conference Center

The Conference Center will be open will limited hours (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily) and will include guided and self-guided tours. The center features seating for 21,000 people, a replica of the Christus statue, a cutaway model of the Salt Lake Temple and a view of the surrounding area.

To schedule a tour, call (801) 240-8945 or email TempleSquare@ChurchofJesusChrist.org. You can also get an impromptu tour by visiting the sister missionaries in the Conference Center or those stationed just inside the west gate of Temple Square, the church said.

Government leaders from the Republic of the Sudan are shown a scale model of the Salt Lake Temple in the Conference Center on Temple Square on May 17. | Courtesy Intellectual Reserve

July 6

Assembly Hall and Tabernacle

The Assembly Hall and Tabernacle will open with limited hours (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily). Organ concerts, rehearsals and other concerts will continue to be paused.

Family History Library

The Family History Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with plans to extend to additional days and hours soon thereafter.

Church History Library

The Church History Library’s reading room will open by appointment. A limited number of appointments will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library will also resume presentations for groups of 25 or fewer. Up-to-date information on operating hours, safety policies and how to schedule a visit can be found on the library’s Plan Your Visit web page. The library will fully reopen Aug. 2.

Aug. 2

Beehive House

The Beehive House, which was a residence of former church President Brigham Young, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Church History Museum

The Church History Museum and store will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following exhibits will be available:

The Heavens Are Opened

Sisters for Suffrage

Mormon Trails

Presidents of the Church

Temples Dot the Earth: Building the House of the Lord (an interactive exhibit for children and families)

Other buildings

The Joseph Smith Memorial Building, the Relief Society Building and the Lion House openings will be announced at a future date. The Salt Lake Temple has been closed since December 2019 for renovations. You can follow its progress here.