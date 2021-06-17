Woman in critical condition after fire destroys second home in Idaho Falls in 24-hours

IDAHO FALLS — First responders rushed a woman to a local hospital last night after a fire destroyed a second Idaho Falls home in less than 24 hours.

This fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Highland Drive, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release. Two men escaped the house, but as the flames engulfed it, a woman became trapped inside.

First responders rushed to the scene, with Idaho Falls Police officers arriving first and trying to get inside to save the woman. However, without any protective gear and intense heat, the police could not get inside.

The fire department arrived with three engines, three ambulances, a ladder truck and a battalion chief to find flames and smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to knock down some flames to get to the woman. She was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Neighbors were evacuated during the fire and utilities were temporarily cut.

The estimate of damages was not immediately available, but firefighters said the house is a complete loss.

Just seven hours before the fire broke out on Highland Drive, the fire department and police department arrived at a house fire on Johnson Street. The fire left that home a complete loss, damaged a neighboring home and sent a woman to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Both fires remain under investigation.

The Red Cross is available to provide immediate assistance to families who have been displaced from their homes due to a fire by calling 1 (800) 733-2767. Step-by-step instructions on what to do after a fire are also available on the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s website.