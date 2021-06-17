Fire severely damages Idaho Falls home

IDAHO FALLS — A home is seriously damaged after a fast-moving fire started Wednesday night.

Idaho Falls firefighters were called to the home on the 1100 block of Johnson Street around 7:40 p.m.

Crews were able to contain the fire and get it extinguished by 8 p.m. Nobody was injured, but the home has extensive damage. A nearby home also has smoke damage.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze. Additional information is expected to be released later.