Wyoming man arrested for robbery of local convenience store

BLACKFOOT — A Wyoming man is behind bars after the robbery of a Blackfoot Stinker Stores earlier this week.

Kyle Stephen Davidson, 28, of Wilson Wyoming, is charged with felony robbery and unlawful possession of a gun, according to charging documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. The Blackfoot Police Department says Davidson is the man who allegedly pointed a handgun at a Stinker Stores worker and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Not many details of the robbery were released as the affidavit of probable cause was sealed by Magistrate Judge Cleve Colson, according to court records.

RELATED | Blackfoot PD wants your help identifying armed robbery suspect

Images released of the robbery by the Blackfoot Police Department in hopes of identifying and catching the suspect. | Courtesy photos

The Blackfoot Police Department did put out information before Davidson’s arrest in the hope of identifying and locating him.

Davidson made his initial court appearance Thursday morning and a preliminary hearing is set for June 24 at the Bingham County Courthouse.

Jail records show Davidson’s bail is at $250,000.

Although Davidson is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.