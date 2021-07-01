1 dead, 4 hospitalized in 2 separate crashes

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police are investigating two crashes that occurred over the weekend.

The first one occurred July 2 a little after noon south of Grangeville at milepost 234 on U.S. Highway 95. ISP reports 20-year-old Alicia Panzer of Meridian was traveling northbound in a purple Honda Pilot. For an unknown reason, she crossed the center line and hit Payton Hall, 24, of Ogden, Utah. He was driving a 2021 Chevy Silverado.

Steven Guillette, 58, of Pocatello was a passenger in the Silverado, along with Calie Guillette, 25, also of Pocatello. All four people involved were hospitalized following the crash, according to ISP.

Panzer, Hall and Steven Guillette were taken by ambulance to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. Calie was taken to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Their conditions were not released.

Traffic was blocked for about two hours as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage.

Then at 2:37 Sunday morning, ISP responded to a fatal crash at 3257 South and 2400 East in Gooding County.

An ISP news release indicates Erik Fernandez, 26, of Jerome, was driving northbound on 2400 East in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup when he drove left of the center line and continued off the road. His vehicle rolled and he was ejected. He died instantly.

ISP did not specify what caused the crash. Gooding County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response.