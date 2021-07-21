67-year-old woman drowns in Snake River

JACKSON, Wyoming — A 67-year-old woman died on the Snake River in Wyoming Tuesday.

The woman, who has not been identified, was on a guided fishing trip when the drift boat she was riding in hit an eddyline, tipped over and took on water, according to a Teton County, Wyoming Search & Rescue news release.

With the boat swamped, its three occupants ended up in the river about 3.5 miles upstream from the South Park boat ramp.

Just after noon, search and rescue were notified of the incident, and that CPR was in progress, according to the release.

The team responded by sending volunteers in a jet boat upriver from the South Park landing while other team members approached on foot from Fall Creek Road.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and Teton County Sheriff deputies also responded to the scene. First responders reached the patient by 12:58 p.m., but unfortunately, she did not survive the incident.

