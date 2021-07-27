Man gets felony charge for high speed chase, and striking ISP trooper with car

POCATELLO — A Fort Hall man has been charged with a felony for attempting to elude officers following a high-speed chase in Chubbuck last week.

Daylon Jon Preacher, 29, also faces a pair of misdemeanor charges for providing false information to an officer and resisting arrest resulting from the incident, according to court documents.

RELATED | Fort Hall man arrested for high speed chase, and hitting ISP trooper with a car

Around 4 p.m. on July 21, troopers with Idaho State Police saw a large crack, about the size of a basketball, in the windshield of a teal 1998 Chevrolet Lumina, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Chubbuck Road.

The driver pulled over, but when the officer requested a driver’s license, the driver, later identified as Preacher, said he was not in possession of one. Preacher gave the officer a name and birth date in 1980. The officer then requested the last four digits of his social security number, but he said he did could not remember, the affidavit reads.

When the officer insisted a 42-year-old should know their social security number, Preacher responded by telling the officer he was not 42, he was 32.

The officer asked Preacher to step out of the vehicle. Instead, Preacher started the car and reached for the gear-shift in an attempt to put the car in drive and flee. The officer reached through the driver’s side window and shifted the car back to park, according to police reports.

Preacher then attempted to exit the car on the passenger side, but the officer held him in the driver’s seat.

After a struggle, Preacher was able to shift the car into reverse. He backed into ISP cruiser, striking the officer’s arm with his car. The officer shouted to Preacher that if he didn’t stop he would be tazed.

When Preacher continued forward, the officer deployed his tazer, striking Preacher in the left side, chest and abdomen, according police reports.

Preacher was able to get his car into drive and flee, traveling north on US Highway 91 at a high rate of speed. His car was immobilized near the intersection of US-91 and Siphon Road after striking the rear of a 2006 Jeep Liberty.

Daylon Preacher’s immobilized Chevy Lumina is searched by officers from ISP on July 21, 2021. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Preacher was found, with the assistance of officers from Chubbuck Police Department and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, about one hour later.

At the time Preacher was stopped by ISP, two female passengers were in his car — one a juvenile. Prior to his attempt to flee, one of the passengers exited the vehicle and was unharmed. No further information is available regarding the health of the other passenger.

The driver and passengers of the Jeep Liberty were not injured in the crash and did not require medical assistance.

The ISP officer who was struck during the stop was treated and released from Portneuf Medical Center.

Once Preacher was taken into custody, he was transported to the hosital and treated for injuries sustained during the incident. He was then transported to Bannock County Jail, where he is currently being held with bail set at $40,000.

If he is found guilty of felony eluding an officer, Preacher would face up to five years in prison and $50,000 in fines.

In addition to charges already filed, charges could be added, including battery on an officer and kidnapping.

Preacher is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 28.