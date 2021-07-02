Idaho gas prices up ten cents ahead of booming holiday weekend travel

IDAHO FALLS — Independence Day travelers will notice big changes at the pump as they fill up on the way out of town, but higher gas prices won’t be enough to change any holiday plans.

According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular is $3.44, which is ten cents more than a week ago and 19 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average currently sits at $3.12 per gallon, which is four cents more than a week ago and eight cents more than a month ago. This Independence Day, motorists will pay the most to fill up since 2014.

Here’s a 7-year retrospective on July 4 gas prices:

Higher fuel demand and soaring crude oil prices have placed significant upward pressure on gas prices, which are expected to rise throughout the weekend.

AAA projects that 48 million Americans will travel for the July 4 holiday, with 261,000 Idahoans among them. That’s just 2.5% less than pre-pandemic levels and nearly 40% more than last year.

Automobile travel will set a new record this year, as many Americans will choose the safety and convenience of a road trip over the COVID-19 restrictions associated with airline travel and other modes of mass transportation.

“Our research shows that most Americans won’t make any adjustments to their travel plans until gas prices hit $3.50 per gallon, but given the many challenges that people have faced in the last year, we would expect the pain threshold to be even higher this time around,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “With ‘revenge travel’ and making up for lost time on everyone’s minds, we don’t see many plans changing based on higher pump prices.”

Thursday afternoon and Friday morning will be the busiest times for July 4 travel, as commuters and travelers share the roads. July 5 will be the busiest day for return trips, because many Americans have Monday as an observed holiday this year.

Due to extreme temperatures throughout the West, AAA is placing special emphasis on proper hydration this year. Please pack plenty of water and snacks for people and pets, and react quickly to any signs of heatstroke, including red skin, headaches, nausea, and a lack of sweating even though it’s hot. Children and pets should never be left in a hot car.

“From personal experience, I can say that the National Parks are extremely busy right now,” Conde said. “You need to arrive early for your best chance of getting into places like Arches National Park. In my family’s case, we couldn’t enter the park in the morning, so we explored Canyonlands and came back later in the day. If you do your homework, it’s usually possible to come up with a solid Plan B. There are some lesser known gems out there.”