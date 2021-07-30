Man arrested in connection to burglary of local insurance company

IDHAO FALLS — Police have arrested a Blackfoot man caught on camera allegedly burglarizing a local insurance company.

KC Michael Mathis, 29, is charged with felony burglary and grand theft after being identified as one of those involved in the June 16 break-in of Page Insurance on Park Avenue. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, multiple witnesses pointed to Mathis and another man who has not yet been arrested.

The owners of the insurance company contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department around 9:30 p.m. after people broke in. When officers arrived, they found the front door was shattered and open. The power to the business also appeared to have been shut off.

The suspects fled, and investigators were left with a video of the burglary and a list of items stolen or damaged. Between damages and the stolen tools, Page Insurance reported a $3,183 impact on the business.

The video of the incident was shared online and with EastIdahoNews.com.

Police were eventually led to two women who were there the night of the burglary. A witness reports being with a group of people who were at Alive After Five drinking. At some point, the group wandered over to Page Insurance when the two men allegedly broke into the building, caused damages and stole tools.

Both women said they did not participate in the burglary and officers asked for warrants on Mathis and the second suspect. EastIdahoNews.com is not identifying the second suspect as court records do not show charges had been publicly filed as of Wednesday.

Investigators tracked Mathis down in Bingham County and he was arrested on Tuesday. He was brought back to Bonneville County and is expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday where a judge will set bail.

Although Mathis is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.