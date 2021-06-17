Video captures burglars breaking into local office building

IDAHO FALLS — A surveillance camera at an Idaho Falls insurance company shows multiple people breaking into their office Thursday night.

Page Insurance on Park Avenue shared the video showing suspects arriving at the business around 8:30 p.m. After looking into windows for about a minute, a bearded man with a red shirt kicks in the door.

As the man enters the building, a woman is heard saying, “Jim, no come out … Jim, you f****** kidding me, bro.” The woman then walks up to the door and tells “Jim” not to talk to her again.

As the burglars are inside the building, a young family with kids walks by and a man tells them not to go in. Several other people are seen on video looking at the broken door and then walking away.

Several minutes later, another man who had entered the business through the window picks up the camera and then drops it. He was wearing a black graphic T-shirt and shorts.

The video ends when the burglars cut power to the building.

A man is seen picking up a camera during a break-in of a local business. | Courtesy Page Insurance

“I got a message that the power was out on some of our computer equipment,” said John Page, who runs the business with his family. “It was about 9:30 p.m., so I came to the office just to look at things.”

That’s when Page discovered the damage and called the police. The Idaho Falls Police Department showed up and discovered the suspects had fled the scene. It appears the burglars had stolen some tools.

“It feels somewhat of a violation … because they come into your space,” Page said. “We’re currently remodeling and wanting to be part of the community and be downtown.”

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements confirmed officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.