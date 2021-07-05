Man killed, juvenile flown to EIRMC following head-on collision

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Sunday, July 4, at approximately 11:47 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash at 2050 E 1010 S, just south of Hazelton.

Rafael Paredes, 24, of Hazelton, was traveling westbound on 1010 South in a 2000 Toyota Celica. A juvenile in a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on 1010 South. Paredes crossed over the center line and the two vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound lane.

Paredes succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The juvenile was transported by air ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Paredes was not wearing a seat belt.

ISP was assisted at the scene by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, First Segregation Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Rock Creek Fire Department and the Rock Creek Quick Response Unit.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.