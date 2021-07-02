Police asking for help to find missing and endangered woman

IDAHO FALLS — Police are asking for help to find a missing and endangered woman Friday morning.

The Idaho Falls Police Department says Barbara Covert was last seen Thursday afternoon. She has diabetes and left without her insulin. Police also say Covert has early-onset Alzheimer’s and recently moved to Idaho Falls and is not familiar with the area.

Covert is 5-feet-tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has dark hair and blue eyes. Covert was last seeing wearing jean shorts and a t-shirt.

No other identifying information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.