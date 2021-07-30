Search continues for missing 5-year-old boy as police seek witnesses

FRUITLAND (AP) — As search crews look for a missing 5-year-old Idaho boy missing, the Fruitland Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses to come forward — even if they don’t think they saw anything.

Michael Joseph Vaughn was last seen on foot near his Fruitland home about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. In a Facebook post, the Fruitland Police Department asked people to come forward if they were in the area around that time or if they know anyone else who was in the area.

“Even if you do not believe you have relevant information, please contact us so we can recreate a complete picture of the time and area Michael was last seen,” the department wrote in the social media post. “Every minute counts when searching for a missing child and we appreciate the public’s continued support and cooperation as we search for Michael.”

Investigators have also asked neighbors to thoroughly search their properties, including outbuildings, vehicles and irrigation ditches and to review any security camera footage they might have.

The boy’s family has been fully cooperating with law enforcement, the department said.

Search and rescue crews have combed the rural community looking for the young boy, aided by drones, trained search dogs, helicopters and volunteers.

Michael is described as 3 feet, 6 inches tall and around 50 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. The Fruitland Police Department said he responds to the nickname, “Monkey.” He was last seen wearing a light blue Minecraft T-shirt, dark blue boxer briefs and flip flops.