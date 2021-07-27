Second person goes to prison for coin theft

POCATELLO — Like his accomplice, the second of two Pocatello coin thieves will serve several years in prison.

Steven Ray Fillmore, 37, was sentenced July 19 for his role in the February theft. He will serve a minimum of three years, up to seven years and has been ordered to pay $1,745.50 in fines by District Judge Stephen Dunn.

Fillmore and Tasheena Elaine Russom, 36, stole a box containing about $1,500 worth of collectible coins off the porch of a Pocatello home minutes after it was delivered by FedEx. They were caught in the days following due to a Facebook post by the Pocatello Police Department asking the public for tips leading to their identification.

Like Russom, a persistent violator enhancement, which could have doubled the prison sentence, filed against Fillmore was dismissed by the prosecution as part of a plea agreement.

Tasheena Elaine Russom | Bannock County Jail