Some residents evacuated as fire burns in Fort Hall

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines

Fire in Ross Fork area of Fort Hall Indian Reservation
FORT HALL – A fire is burning in Fort Hall, and some people have had to leave their homes.

It is unknown how many acres are burning. Shoshone-Bannock tribal spokeswoman Randy’L Teton tells EastIdahoNews.com that some people in the Ross Fork area have been evacuated.

Fort Hall Fire said in an announcement on Facebook on Friday around 4 p.m. that four houses were involved, as well as multiple outbuildings and vehicles.

Road closures are in place.

Firefighters from various federal and local agencies are at the fire. One firefighter was being treated with heat exhaustion, Fort Hall Fire said.

