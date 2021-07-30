Stolen Jeep connected to Idaho Falls suspect is found in Utah

IDAHO FALLS — Police in Utah have recovered a stolen car from Idaho Falls that is tied to a gun-wielding man who visited a center for disabled adults earlier this week.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says on Tuesday, police in Riverdale, Utah, recovered a 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport edition stolen from a local dealership. As soon as the car was reported stolen, police entered the vehicle’s information into the National Crime Information Center database. Utah police were alerted and notified law enforcement in east Idaho.

After the Jeep was stolen on Saturday from Revolution Auto Group on Woodruff Avenue, Journeys DDA found a man inside their building Monday morning. The suspect pointed a handgun at several people at the nearby business before jumping into the Jeep and driving away.

The Idaho Falls Police Department says the suspect entered the building sometime over the weekend before the alleged assault.

While the Jeep was found in Utah, the suspect remains on the run and anyone with information about the incident at Journeys, the suspect or the stolen Jeep is asked to call Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200.

On Monday, the suspect was described as a white man with blonde medium curly hair in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a red or orange shirt with black sleeves and blue jeans. He possibly could also be wearing black shoes and a black coat with a fur hood.