Police searching for armed and dangerous man who pointed gun at people

IDAHO FALLS — Police are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at multiple people at a local care center.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. Monday, Idaho Falls Police officers were called to the care center on Woodruff Avenue. The caller told dispatchers a person currently on the premises had broken into the building earlier this weekend.

While on the phone, the caller said the suspect starting pointing a gun at people. He then fled the premises in a previously stolen black 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport edition.

Revolution Auto Group tells EastIdahoNews.com the Jeep was taken from their lot on the corner of Woodruff and Lincoln Road Saturday between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the area quickly but did not find the suspect. They reviewed surveillance video of the incident, which showed the jeep might have paper dealer plates or no plates at all.

Police are still looking for the suspect. He is described as a white man with blonde medium curly hair and in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing red or orange shirt with black sleeves, blue jeans. He possibly could also be wearing black shoes and a black coat with a fur hood.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle is asked to immediately call Idaho Falls Police at 911 or dispatch at (208)-529-1200.

“The suspect should be considered armed and should not be approached or confronted,” police say.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Departmenbt