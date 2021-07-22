UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being ejected from truck

FORT HALL — A young man died as a result of injuries from a rollover crash near Fort Hall Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. on Interstate 15 near milepost 85.

Police reports show Lane Walling, 23, of Williston, North Dakota, was driving southbound on I-15 in a 1999 Ford F250 pickup pulling a car hauler trailer, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The front driver side tire of the pickup blew, the vehicle veered into the median and rolled.

Both Lane Walling and a passenger, Wyatt Walling, 18, of Epping, North Dakota were ejected from the truck.

Wyatt Walling was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where he died.

Lane Walling was taken to the hospital by ambulance alongside two other passengers — Madison Mathews, 21, of Rexburg and James Beard, 21, of Longview, Washington. Their conditions are unknown.

The left northbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately 2 hours.