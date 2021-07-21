Traffic slowdown on I-15 due to crash near Fort Hall

FORT HALL — Drivers are reporting a significant slowdown on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall due to a crash Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred in the northbound lane at milepost 85 near Fort Hall. There is partial lane blockage, which is causing very slow-moving traffic in some areas on the highway.

No details about the crash have been released, but multiple witnesses say it involved a truck pulling a flat-bed trailer. Witnesses also confirmed the presence of an air ambulance.

