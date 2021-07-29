UPDATE: Car reported stolen pulled from the Snake River with no one inside

UPDATE:

First responders pulled a reportedly stolen car out of the Snake River in Idaho Falls on Thursday morning.

The owner of a blue Subaru reported the car stolen around 5 a.m. at his home near the intersection of Pederson Street and Glen Koester Lane. At some point, the car entered the water near the home where it was reported stolen.

A witness spotted the Subaru in the water shortly after 9 a.m. and called 911, prompting a large response from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters and deputies entered the water and broke the windows of the Subaru to check if anyone was inside. Sunkiss Towing and Repair was called in to help pull the car out of the water around 11 a.m. When the car made it onto land, no one was inside.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is still investigating how the car ended up in the river. Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says investigators are still considering if the car was left in gear and rolled into the river or if someone stole the car and crashed.

Anyone with information about the incident between 5 a.m. and when it was recovered is asked to call Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency responders are attempting to recover a stolen vehicle that crashed into the Snake River Thursday morning.

It appears the vehicle entered the water near the intersection of Pederson Street and Glen Koester Lane sometime between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The vehicle is one that was reported stolen not far from the scene of the crash at around 5 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

A witness spotted the car in the water this morning, which prompted the recovery effort.

It’s not clear if anyone is in the vehicle.

As of 10:30 a.m., emergency responders are still working to recover the vehicle.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

