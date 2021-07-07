UPDATE: Wanted person in custody after SWAT team responds to apartment

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities say a wanted person is in custody after the SWAT team showed up at an Idaho Falls apartment complex Tuesday evening.

It happened on the 1400 block of Benton Street after 6 p.m. A large contingent of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies, Idaho Falls Police officers and other law enforcement were at the home to serve a felony warrant.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said two people inside the apartment surrendered themselves to authorities, but a third person would not come out. Deputies used an irritant gas and a dog to draw the man out of the apartment.

He was taken into custody, and checked out at a hospital before being taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

Neighbors tell EastIdahoNews.com some people were evacuated from nearby apartments as authorities surrounded the complex.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department had paramedics at the scene as a precaution.

EastIdahonNews.com will provide updates when they become available.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Courtesy Mike Sherman

Courtesy Mike Sherman