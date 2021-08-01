1 dead, 2 hospitalized in two separate crashes

IDAHO FALLS – A woman is dead and two other people were hospitalized following two separate crashes Friday afternoon.

The first one was a single rollover crash which occurred at 1:46 p.m. at mile marker 174 north of Dubois.

Idaho State Police reports 27-year-old Isaac Magdaleno of Hobbs, New Mexico, was driving southbound on Interstate 15 in a 2007 Ford Focus. For an unknown reason, he drove off the road, overcorrected and lost control. The vehicle rolled multiple times. Barbara Beach, 26, of Williamsburg, New Mexico, was in the passenger seat.

Neither of them were wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle. Their exact conditions were not released, but a news release from ISP indicates one of them was flown to the hospital and the other was taken by ambulance. It doesn’t specify who was flown and who was in the ambulance.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services assisted ISP in the response.

Then around 4:40 p.m., ISP investigated a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 47 northeast of Ashton.

Janette Villalba, 34, of Saint Anthony, was driving southbound in a 2005 Ford Focus. She drove off the right shoulder and crashed into a tree. ISP didn’t say why.

Villalba was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash.

Her family has been notified.