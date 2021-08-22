Getting to Know Dr. Lance Longmore at Longmore Clinic

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and Job Title: Dr. Lance Longmore, Cardiologist and Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Longmore Clinic

2. What do you do in your position? I take care of patients and lead Longmore Clinic. As a cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist, I see patients in the clinic and hospital and perform invasive cardiac procedures. I am also a teacher for various medical schools and residency programs.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born in Pocatello. I have an October birthday which was always great for Halloween-themed birthday parties.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I have lived in eastern Idaho almost my entire life. I kept my Idaho cell number when we moved away for residency and fellowships. We currently live in Pocatello, a few blocks from where I grew up.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. During high school and college, my brother Ryan (also a cardiologist) and I ran a window washing business in Pocatello, for about 10 years. Some of our customers are now our patients! I’ve learned that how you do anything is how you do everything, and the attention to detail and customer service required washing windows was great preparation to be a physician.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? Becoming an independent physician. Now I’m able to take care of my patients exactly how I want to.

7. Tell us about your family. My wife (Rosemary) is an Idaho girl and we have 5 Idaho kids who love the outdoors, reading and spending time together.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. Groundhog Day. We watch it every year. At first it was just a funny movie, but over the years I’ve realized how spiritually and philosophically deep it is. The idea that over time someone could go from being completely self-centered to “Is there anything I can do for you today?” is a beautiful concept. I believe in redemption.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. In college we had a retail business we took from 2 locations to 12 locations in a 1-month period. This required hiring a lot of temp workers. There were a lot of problems, including theft. Also, they weren’t as motivated as the owners. Basically, we learned you can’t clone yourself. Growth needs to be controlled and trust needs to be earned. I’ve found that teaching and training employees over time in a nurturing way pays huge dividends.

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? Maximize our reach. We currently have 5 clinic locations and counting.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Find the person who is doing exactly what you want to do and work with them, even if it’s for free. Mentorship is the most valuable resource in any profession.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? Not worry so much. Most of what we worry about never happens. Focusing on problem-solving and learning from mistakes is much more productive than ruminating. If you get knocked down, get back up. You have to learn to tune out the bully in your head and believe in yourself.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? Fuji Japanese steakhouse. Everything they make is great.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I’ve never been to Hawaii.

15. How do you like your potatoes? I like a nice baked Russet Burbank potato.

