Jeep connected to shooting has been found, ‘persons of interest’ still on the run

UPDATE Monday 11:45 a.m.

The following is an update from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jeep Cherokee identified in Sunday night’s press release has been located. Both Marvin McDonald and Hailey Terrisse are still considered ‘Persons of Interest’ and are being sought by deputies. Anyone with information can contact our dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or report Anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or through the P3tips App on your mobile device.

No further information is available at this time.

UPDATE Sunday evening

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two persons of interest in the Moonstone Drive shooting investigation.

The first subject is 32-year-old Marvin Charles Lee McDonald, who may be traveling with 22-year-old Hailey Denise Terrisse. Hailey may be using the last name of Heath or McDonald, and both are known to travel in a 2002 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with Idaho License Plate 8BJL107.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and believe Marvin and Hailey may have information relating to the events that took place.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts are asked to contact dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983, online through the website or through the P3tips app on your mobile device. Due to the nature of this incident, both Hailey and Marvin should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

