Multiple people rushed to hospital after shooting

IDAHO FALLS —- Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Bonneville County Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Moonstone Drive, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell. The shooting left three adults injured and they were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Deputies escorted those injured to the hospital and will remain there as the investigation unfolds.

Neighbors called 911 reporting the gunshots and one of the people involved walked down the street from the shooting.

Lovell said investigators are trying to determine what happened and who the shooter was.

Investigators are outside of a house on Moonstone as yellow police tape blocks off a portion of the street.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on scene and we will provide updates when they become available.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

