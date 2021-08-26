Jenny Oaks Baker, ‘America’s Violinist,’ is answering 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m asking Jenny Oaks Baker 7 Questions! She is a Grammy Nominated, Billboard No. 1 performer and recording artist known as ‘America’s Violinist.’ Jenny received her Master of Music degree from the Juilliard School and her Bachelor’s Degree from the Curtis Institute of Music.

Jenny has performed as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Library of Congress and as a guest soloist with The National Symphony, Jerusalem Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Utah Symphony and the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square. She has released 18 studio albums which have sold nearly a million copies.

Jenny’s musical performing family is called ‘Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four.’ She and her four children have performed with orchestras and choirs throughout the United States. They recently held a concert at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls and I was able to ask Jenny these questions:

Why do you play the violin?

When did your kids start playing instruments and did you teach them?

Where is the coolest place you’ve performed?

Who taught you to play the violin?

Do you remember your first performance in front of an audience?

What was it like to play Mandy in the movie ‘Christmas Eve’ and would you want to act more?

What advice do you have for me?

You can visit Jenny’s website to watch her videos and learn more about her music. She’s also on Facebook and Instagram.

If you have an idea for someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.