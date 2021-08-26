Marshall Public Library wants your help to expand yearbook collection

The following is a news release from Marshall Public Library.

The Marshall Public Library is hoping you’ll be able to help preserve a piece of Pocatello’s past.

The library is looking to fill in the gaps of its yearbook collection. Specifically, the library is looking for annuals from the following schools and years.

Pocatello High School

1924

1954

1975

Highland High School

1967

1986

1987

1988

1989

1990

1992

1993

Idaho State University (Academy of Idaho/Idaho Technical Institute/University of Idaho – Southern Branch)

pre-1919

1920

1921

1922

1925

1935

1938

1942

1944

1945

“A community’s public schools have been and continue to be centers of civic activity, both momentous and mundane,” said Trent Clegg, reference specialist with the Marshall Public Library. “Whether it’s a school dance or a visit from a sitting or future President of the United States, what goes on in our schools is important, and preserving a history of those events is just as important.”

The library tries to maintain two copies of each year in its collection, a “browsing” copy to be placed on shelves for the public and an “archive” copy to be kept as a backup. The library keeps its collection of yearbooks in its “Idaho Archives” section. Patrons utilize the yearbooks to assist with genealogical research, organize class reunions, help minors obtain a library card and more.

In 2016, the library put out a call for donations of yearbooks. Since then, the Marshall Public Library has received 155 annuals, enough for the library to send 18 duplicates to the Idaho State Archives in Boise.

“Thank you to the community for their amazing support with this effort so far,” said Clegg. “It’s humbling to receive this kind of generosity.”

Those interested in donating a yearbook are asked to contact Trent Clegg at (208) 232-1263 ext. 107 or via email at tclegg@marshallpl.org.

For more information on the programs and services available at the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org or like the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/marshallpl.