Pocatello PD searching for two men accused of stealing a camper trailer

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two men who allegedly stole a camper trailer.

The two men took a tan 1985 Kit Series trailer from a storage facility on the 1000 block of Bannock Highway around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to a Facebook post published by Pocatello PD.

Courtesy Pocatello Police Department Facebook

The camper trailer is in good condition, according to the post, and bears Idaho license plate number 1BS288R and VIN number 1K222AH15FB197112.

The two men suspected of stealing the trailer arrived at the storage facility in two separate vehicles. The first man was driving a tan or silver Chevy Tahoe with a dent on the front, driver’s side fender and what appears to be a broken roof. The second man was driving a silver Chevy Impala.

Descriptions of the men were not available.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the two men, or the trailer, is asked to contact Cpl. Miller at (208) 234-6100.