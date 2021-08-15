The winners and photos from the 30th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race

IDAHO FALLS – It was a fun-filled day for those who attended the 30th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race in Idaho Falls Saturday.

Organizers tell EastIdahoNews.com about $83,000 was raised at this year’s event, which will go directly to improvements for the Greenbelt River Walk. Over the past 30 years, more than $5.5 million has been raised from the duck race with matching funds from the City of Idaho Falls.

The event kicked off Friday night with a Classic Car Cruise. Classic cars, motorcyclists, and drag racing enthusiasts began the downtown cruise at Heritage Park and ended at Idaho Falls Cars and Trucks at 880 West Broadway.

A variety of events were held along the Greenbelt Saturday, including speedboat racing, a muscle man semi pull, Home Depot build-it workshop, Cabela’s kid-friendly archery, a military flyover, helicopter and Idaho Falls Fire Department ladder truck display, car show, food vendors and more.

Participants in the duck race could adopt a rubber duck for a small amount of money. The ducks were dropped into the Snake River before it got underway.

Two big prizes were awarded this year, including a 2014 Jeep Rubicon from Idaho Falls Cars & Trucks for the grand prize and a 2021 Polaris Sportsman HD 4 Wheeler donated by Idaho Central Credit Union for first prize. Several other prizes were awarded, including $1,000 in fuel from KJ’s Super Stores, two 2022 Season golf passes donated by the city and two ski passes plus overnight lodging at Grand Targhee Resort.

For the first time in the event’s history, there were two winners from the same family. Gary Boetker won $1,000 cash from Carey Law and his son, Miciaha, won two passes to Grand Targhee. Gary could not be reached for comment Sunday.

Here is the full list of winners from the event:

Grand Prize winner: Sue Holmes, 2014 Jeep Rubicon from Idaho Falls Cars & Trucks

Sue Holmes, 2014 Jeep Rubicon from Idaho Falls Cars & Trucks First Prize winner: Fay Lloyd, 2021 Polaris Sportsman HD 4 Wheeler donated by Idaho Central Credit Union

Fay Lloyd, 2021 Polaris Sportsman HD 4 Wheeler donated by Idaho Central Credit Union Second Prize winner: Kim Nickens, $3,000 shopping spree at Alpine Jewelry

Kim Nickens, $3,000 shopping spree at Alpine Jewelry Becky Ames, 2 season golf passes donated by the City of Idaho Falls

Amy Lenhart, $1,000 shopping spree at Sam’s Club

Ariel Crew, $1,000 in fuel from KJ’s

Gary Boetker, $1,000 cash from Carey Law

Jeanette Anais, original watercolor painting from Gloria Ann Miller

Jace Crain, $1,000 Dining Package #1, which includes dinner at Diablas Kitchen, Mackenzie River Pizza, Cafe Sabor and Hilton Garden Inn

Rick Erfurth, $1,000 Dining Package #2, which includes dinner at Smokin’ Fins, Stockman’s, Elevate Bake Shop and Sandpiper Restaurant

Dennis Hanson, 2 tickets to every grandstand event at the Eastern Idaho State Fair plus food

Miciaha Boetker, 2 passes to Grand Targhee

PHOTO GALLERY:

