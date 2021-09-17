A Feel Good Friday surprise for a group who has volunteered countless hours building homes for those in need

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of a special thank you.

We recently received an email about some guys who have been helping Habitat for Humanity for several years. Here’s what the message said:

I wanted tell you about three incredible men who spend countless hours volunteering in our community to help working families find a path to home ownership. Their work with Habitat for Humanity goes unsung and we believe that folks like them need to be recognized for their service and dedication. Our hope is that you would be willing to do a story that would inspire others in our region to give similarly to causes near and dear to their hearts.

The long-time volunteers have worked on multiple build projects over the past decade. Their names are David, Dennis and Ernie. Our current project manager is Carl.

We decided to thank these guys for all they do for the community. We found them hard at work building a Habitat house. Check out the surprise in the video player above!