Ammon mayoral seat only contested race in the 2021 municipality election

AMMON — Only one spot within Ammon’s government is contested in the 2021 municipality election.

Incumbent Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti announced his intent to run for mayor and filed the paperwork with the city clerk. Jason Randall also submitted his bid to run for mayor before the Friday filing deadline.

When it comes to Ammon’s City Council seats, incumbents Russell Slack, Byron Wiscomb and Craig Tibbitts are all running unopposed. It is still possible for people to run as write-in candidates, but so far, no one has publically announced their intent to do so.

In the coming weeks, EastIdahoNews.com will send candidate questionnaires to those seeking election.

The 2021 General Election is scheduled to take place on Nov. 2.