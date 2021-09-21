City of Shelley: Who is running for mayor and city council

SHELLEY– Candidates are gearing up for elections, which are just two months away. Elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The filing time period for those wanting to run for local office ended on Sep. 3.

Here is a list of who is running in Shelley.

Shelley:

Mayor:

Stacy Pascoe (incumbent)

Lorin Croft

Two city council seats are open:

Council Seat #1:

Jeff Kelley (incumbent)

Sharylie Shanks

Council Seat #4:

Kim Westergard (incumbent)