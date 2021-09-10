Deputies arrest man for allegedly shooting family member

RIGBY — A man is in custody after reportedly shooting his brother during a family dispute Thursday evening.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said in a news release deputies were called to the dispute on the 4000 block of East 100 North around 5 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a 31-year-old man had been shot in the upper right leg.

Investigators determined the man and his brother 34-year-old Bryce Larson got into an argument. During the argument, Larson allegedly pulled a .45 caliber handgun from his vehicle then shot the victim in the leg before fleeing the home.

The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with a non-life treating injury.

Investigators found Larson in Bannock County and arrested him for felony aggravated battery.

The Rigby Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire QRU helped the sheriff’s office.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting.