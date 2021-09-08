East Idaho Eats: Creamy Creations serves up sweet concoctions at the fair

BLACKFOOT — Creamy Creations has been serving up sweet concoctions at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for 32 years.

One of the newest items on their menu is the peach cobbler cone, which has golden Oreo ice cream inside a waffle cone. It’s then topped with warm peach cobbler and has a salted caramel and sweet glaze on top of it.

Peach Cobbler Cone, Andrea Olson EastIdahoNews.com

“We always like to come up with something new for the fair. We always are experimenting with new desserts and so that’s just what we came up with this year,” said Megan Heward with Creamy Creations.

This year, Creamy Creations won an award for their Birthday Cake Shake & Bake in the Best Fair Food Competition. They took first place in the Best Sweets Champion 2021 category.

“In 2019, it actually won best new sweet food at the fair and it was in celebration we came up with it because it was our 30th year at the fair in 2019 and so we wanted to celebrate with everybody at the fair and we brought it back again this year,” she said.

The birthday cake Oreo shake is topped with homemade chocolate cake and birthday frosting with sprinkles.

“We really have a lot of yummy treats in here and everybody has their favorites and comes for their specific treat. We do a raspberry cheesecake brownie on a stick that’s very popular and then our chocolate-dipped cheesecake is a popular one. We have something for everyone!” said Heward.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Sept. 11.

A map of all the food vendors at the Eastern Idaho State Fair is available here.