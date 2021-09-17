Group of traffic lights out in Idaho Falls due to glitch

IDAHO FALLS — UPDATE: As of 3:00 p.m. the lights are back up and running.

Original story: Multiple traffic lights around Idaho Falls are malfunctioning Friday afternoon due to a technical glitch.

Idaho Falls city spokesman Bud Cranor tells EastIdahoNews.com that staff from Idaho Falls Power was working on a software update for the traffic network and it caused a glitch. As a result, a number of traffic signals around town stopped working correctly.

Crews with Idaho Falls Power are working to fix the problem, and officials say the signals should be functioning again by late afternoon.

