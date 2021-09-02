Man sent to federal prison after neighbor borrowing Wi-Fi discovers child porn

POCATELLO — A federal judge ordered a Pocatello man to spend more than four years in prison for having child pornography.

Jeffrey A. McKie, 41, received a 57-month federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to federal felony possession of child pornography. Court records show Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye ordered McKie to pay $19,000 in restitution to five child victims.

Pocatello Police were alerted in October 2020 to McKie’s stash of child pornography when the man’s neighbor borrowed the Wi-Fi, and several disturbing files came up. Police reports indicate the neighbor described some of the disturbing images and a URL to a Russian sex-trafficking site.

Federal investigators were brought on board. When agents and detectives knocked, McKie answered and agreed to an interview. Police reports show McKie describes years of problems with child pornography. Mckie said he would collect pornographic images and get rid of them. He said his latest stint of addiction occurred over the last two years.

During the interview, Mckie told police what they would find. As this happened, other investigators uncovered several images of child pornography from electronics in the home.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. said in a Wednesday news release investigators found more than 7,000 images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Once released from federal prison, Nye ordered McKie to spend 10 years on supervised release. He will be required to register as a sex offender.