Neighbor borrowing Wi-Fi tips off police about explicit images of children

POCATELLO — Police say they arrested a Pocatello man on Tuesday after they said they found several images of child pornography at his home.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the Pocatello Police Department was tipped off about the child pornography when Jeffrey Mckie, 40, allowed a neighbor to borrow his internet.

Detectives received a call about the tip from the neighbor. He said when he was borrowing Mckie’s Wi-Fi, several folders of child pornography came up. The neighbor described some of the disturbing images and a URL to a Russian sex trafficking site.

Federal investigators were brought on board. An agent viewed a video of how the neighbor saw the images over the Wi-Fi. With the information in hand, both local and federal law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Mckie’s house.

On Tuesday, agents and detectives knocked on Mckie’s door. Mckie said his family was out of town, and police placed Mckie in a trailer parked on his driveway to interview him while investigators searched his house.

Mckie said his problems with child pornography spanned over several years, according to the probable cause. Mckie said he would collect pornographic images and get rid of them. He said his latest stint of addiction occurred over the last two years.

During the interview, Mckie told police what they would find. As this happened, other investigators uncovered several images of child pornography from electronics in the home.

With the discovery, police took Mckie and booked him into the Bannock County Jail. The documents showing bail were not yet published in the court’s online portal.

Mckie is charged with five felony counts of possession of sexually exploitive material. Each felony count holds up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A preliminary hearing for Mckie is scheduled for Nov. 4 in Bannock County.

Although Mckie is charged with a crime, it does not automatically mean he committed the crime. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.