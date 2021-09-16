Man sprays Jackson officers with bear spray and barricades himself in standoff, say police

JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson police officers were sprayed with bear spray Tuesday after they were called to investigate a disturbance at a home for family violence.

It happened on the 500 block of East Hall around 3:20 p.m. According to a news release, the officers arrived at the home, when a 24-year-old man suddenly sprayed them. The man then went into the home and barricaded himself inside.

The standoff lasted nearly four hours. Officers got inside after they were granted a search warrant and arrested the Jackson man after 7 p.m.

Charges against the man are still pending, and his name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.