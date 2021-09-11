Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Bingham County after driving pickup in canal

BLACKFOOT – Authorities pulled a vehicle out of a canal near Blackfoot Saturday morning.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland tells EastIdahoNews.com a 1985 Dodge Pickup was recovered out of the canal at the intersection of Rose Road and Rising River Road around 11 a.m. Saturday. Watch it in the video player above.

It all began with a law enforcement pursuit around 11:15 p.m. Friday. Deputies discovered the pickup’s license plate came from another vehicle and attempted to pull it over.

The driver, later determined to be 28-year-old Anthony Maughan of Shelley, took off towards Blackfoot. Deputies saw the pickup heading north on U.S. Highway 91 a short time later and followed it.

Maughan led deputies on a high-speed chase before eventually driving the pickup into the canal. The man and his passenger, 29-year-old Jessica Hendricks from Blackfoot, made it out safely.

When deputies arrived, Rowland says they found drug paraphernalia in Maughan’s possession. He also had an outstanding warrant in Bonneville and Bingham Counties.

Maughan was booked into Bannock County Jail because of the warrants and was also charged with felony eluding an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hendricks was not arrested.

Maughan’s bail is set at $75,000. Rowland says the license plate belonged to a 1997 Honda Civic.