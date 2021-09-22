Museum of Idaho still has spaces open for Maker Faire exhibitors

IDAHO FALLS — The Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls is currently planning its 2021 Maker Faire and still has a few spots open for “makers” who want to take part in the fun.

“We like to call the Maker Faire ‘east Idaho’s greatest show and tell,’” Museum of Idaho spokesman Jeff Carr told EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s a gathering of inventors and creators of all sorts. We have all sorts of people who live around here who love making things, who love using their creativity, whether that is building something out of basic materials or engineering or electronics or crafts and art.”

Maker Faire gathers these creative minds together in one spot, letting them show off their skills to the public and each other. It also gives people a chance to see various work that sparks their own creativity and provides them with ideas for projects of their own.

Maker Faire is an offshoot of the Maker Movement, an unofficial cultural drive uniting inventors, scientists, crafters, artists and other personalities into a community of DIY creatives. Maker Faire offers a family-friendly experience where creators of all ages can find something cool to get excited about and perhaps even learn something in the process.

“We think of technology and engineering as being a certain thing,” Carr said. “Robots and engines and moving parts and stuff. But STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) principles are also used in other types of making.”

Making things can also include an unimaginably wide range of materials and techniques.

“For example, this year we have an artist who is a tattoo artist by trade,” he added. “But she creates art out of the leftover materials from her tattoo parlor, like contact paper and ink and that sort of thing.”

Maker Faire throws a spotlight on people like this artist and others that the general public may have never heard of. It also can help those who want to create but may not have a clear idea of how they want to do so.

“We certainly hope that the community finds inspiration in this,” Carr said. “We hope that people come to the Maker Faire and say ‘Oh, that’s cool. I could do that.’ Or ‘Hey, I already do this kind of thing’ and they get ideas.”

One big change for this year’s faire is that it’s being moved indoors. That means visitors can experience the creativity of Maker Faire in an environment that is conducive to being inspired.

While the move indoors means visitors will need to pay admission to get in, Maker Faire activities are free and visitors can also enjoy all the other exhibits at the museum. That includes “Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out.” This popular exhibit which allows for a peek beneath the skins of creatures great and small has extended its stay in Idaho Falls through December 5.

The museum is still looking for a few more makers to come and show what they can do. Carr said exhibitors who are interested in applying to have a booth at Maker Faire can click here to apply for a spot. Applications need to be in by September 25.

The Museum of Idaho’s Maker Faire is set for October 9. Visit the museum’s webpage for more information about this and future events, here for information about becoming a museum member and here to learn how to get a discount on museum admission by using your SNAP card.