Museum of Rexburg displaying national 9/11 poster exhibit

REXBURG — An educational exhibit from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City will be on display at the Museum of Rexburg through September 13.

“September 11: The Day That Changed the World” tells the story of what happened on that fateful day. The exhibit examines the origins of the 9/11 attacks, tracks repercussions that the country is still feeling to this day and tells the stories of people who both witnessed and survived the events of that day.

It tells this tale through a series of fourteen posters filled with archival images from the 9/11 Museum & Memorial.

“If you ask anyone who was alive then, they can tell you where they were and what they were doing,” the museum’s curator, Alisha Tietjen, told EastIdahoNews.com. “So we wanted to do something special to commemorate that.”

“The Day That Changed the World” is a downloadable program that the museum had to apply to get access to. Once access was granted, the posters were downloaded, printed out and made ready for display.

The posters are now in the Rexburg Tabernacle, where they will remain on display through September 13.

“I think (the poster exhibit) helps to remind us what we learned those days about unity and coming together,” Tietjen said. “It’s about how the first responders, the fire department and the police officers, how they just rushed into the buildings without thinking about themselves.”

“It’s that reminder that when there’s a crisis, we come together as a community and help each other out,” she added. “And that sense of community can reach from not just your town, but it can expand across the nation.”

Photo by Adam Forsgren

Along with the posters, a 1925 fire engine that’s been housed at the Legacy Flight Museum will be on display for at least the next week. Tietjen said the hope is that seeing the fire engine will stir reminders of Rexburg’s heritage.

“We want to bring remembrance to the history of our local community and the sacrifices they’ve made for us, especially the fire department and the police officers,” she said. “This is a time that we can reflect on not only what happened on September 11, but also those who have served us here in our town and our county. Also what the sense of community can do to bring us together. What I really hope people can remember is that feeling of community and unity that we all felt that day.”

“September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” will be on display in the Rexburg Tabernacle Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 13th. Click here for more information about the exhibit.