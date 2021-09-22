Nine cattle dead, part of I-15 closed for seven hours following crash

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police:

On Tuesday, Sept. 21 at approximately 8:12 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 47, in McCammon.

Clint C. Weatherell, 37, of Ronan, Montana, was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt Semi truck pulling a trailer with 41 head of cattle. Christopher S. Malone, 44, of Queen Creek, Arizona, was traveling southbound in a Ford F350 pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer. The vehicles sideswiped each other. Weatherell overcorrected and the semi-truck rolled.

9 of the 41 head of cattle died.

The southbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 7 hours. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

ORIGINAL STORY

MCCAMMON — Interstate 15 is blocked in both directions near McCammon following a crash Tuesday night.

Southbound and northbound lanes, along with part of the southbound off-ramp, are closed, according to Idaho State Police. Witnesses say a semi-truck overturned at the McCammon/Lava Hot Springs exit.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and drivers should expect delays in the area.

It’s unknown what caused the crash but EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive them.

You can also find the latest traffic conditions from the Idaho Department of Transportation here.