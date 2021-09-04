Trailer overturns on US 20, blocks traffic for an hour

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Friday, Sept. 3, at 5:26 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a non-injury crash westbound on US 20 at mile marker 340.5, near Sugar City.

Stephanie Forbush, 35, of St. Anthony, was driving westbound in a 2008 GMC Yukon towing a trailer. The trailer fishtailed and went off the right shoulder where it overturned onto its side. Forbush was wearing her seatbelt.

Both westbound lanes of US 20 were blocked for an hour. The lanes have re-opened.